Police are crediting the vigilance and bravery of hotel workers in Tuscaloosa for the rescue of a teenager who was missing from Chicago and the victim of human trafficking. In a Friday afternoon press release, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said staff members at an unnamed Tuscaloosa hotel called 911 Thursday to ask for a welfare check on a guest there.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO