Palm Desert High School graduate Brian Serven is going to the major leagues! The Colorado Rockies announced that they will be calling up the local standout ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Serven, 27, was drafted by the Rockies in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He's been working his The post Colorado Rockies call up Palm Desert standout Brian Serven appeared first on KESQ.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO