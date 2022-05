The 2022 Chaffee County Waste Diversion Plan was approved by the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) at their May 16 regular meeting. The Waste Diversion Plan’s overarching goals are to reduce the amount of divertible waste entering landfills and to increase rates of recycling and composting across the community. The benefits of this approach are three-fold: extending the lifespan of the County landfill, lowering carbon emissions, and sustaining local waste diversion initiatives for the long-term.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO