CloudCasa by Catalogic Expands Integration with Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service; Adds Role-Based Access Control and Multi-Tenancy Support
Catalogic partners with Clastix to provide self-service Kubernetes backup and restore for developers. Woodcliff Lake, NJ, May 17, 2022 – Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced the extension of its cloud native back-up-as-a-service platform CloudCasa to Azure Kubernetes Service, and a new partnership with Clastix,...devops.com
Comments / 0