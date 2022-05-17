ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodcliff Lake, NJ

CloudCasa by Catalogic Expands Integration with Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service; Adds Role-Based Access Control and Multi-Tenancy Support

By Veronica Haggar
devops.com
 5 days ago

Catalogic partners with Clastix to provide self-service Kubernetes backup and restore for developers. Woodcliff Lake, NJ, May 17, 2022 – Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced the extension of its cloud native back-up-as-a-service platform CloudCasa to Azure Kubernetes Service, and a new partnership with Clastix,...

devops.com

City
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
