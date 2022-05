KENNADI RECKER has been named 2022 Valedictorian of Antwerp High School. Her parents are Dennis and Monica Recker and the late Lisa Recker. After graduation, she plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in Nursing. During high school Recker participated in National Honor Society, Student Council, basketball and Track. She was awarded the BGSU Freshman Scholarship, was on honor roll, Top Student in Biology, and Top Student in World History. Outside of school, Recker is involved with Discipleship at the Catholic Church.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO