SAN FRANCISCO -- Time to open the undefeated Book of Clichés. That, folks, was a tale of two halves. The Warriors, as they have done all season long -- and for years now -- came out of halftime as a revitalized team, outlasting the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night at Chase Center. Through the first 24 minutes, that seemed like an impossible sentence to write. Once again, the Warriors reminded us to never doubt them, no matter how tempting it might be.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO