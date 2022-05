Eli Manning got the best of the New England Patriots in the two biggest games of his career, and he rarely turns down an opportunity to boast about it. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was honored on Wednesday night with Sports Business Journal’s 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Manning was among those in attendance, and he had a great zinger for Kraft while congratulating the 80-year-old. Eli said his mother Olivia has offered an apology to Kraft because Kraft’s team would probably have won 10 Super Bowls if not for Eli and his brother Peyton.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO