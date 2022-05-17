ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

'Kitten' rescued by California woman was a baby fox

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago
May 17 (UPI) -- Police in California said a woman "got quite a surprise" when she discovered the "kitten" she rescued was actually a baby fox.

The Rocklin Police Department said the woman had brought the animal into her home, believing it to be an orphaned or abandoned kitten.

"A Rocklin resident got quite a surprise last week after realizing a tiny 'kitten' she had rescued turned out to be a fox kit," police said in a Facebook post.

The post said "a concerned family member" identified the animal as a fox kit and contacted animal control.

The fox kit was taken to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

Comments / 9

Judy Shelby
4d ago

Awwww… you will have a friend for life… the fix will always remember you, even when you set them free… they’ll come back to visit. And maybe bring a little friend.

Reply
7
Michelle Riedle
4d ago

good woman saving a wild animal is ok,she will have to keep him until he can take care of himself unless she gets a license to keep him or her

Reply(1)
5
Ann Sheloski
4d ago

ooooo my goodness sweet precious babie 👑🌹🌹👑 I'm sure mommie and daddie are looking for there baby frantically. 😢😢😢😢😢😢

Reply
8
Related
KOLD-TV

Missing dog found six years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you lose something, at what point to do you consider it gone for good? One local family found out recently why you should never give up. Back in 2016 Encinas got Alaska, a two month old Shitzu, for her daughter. But they only had her for two months before she got out through that open door.
TUCSON, AZ
UPI News

Lost Arizona dog lived on her own for 15 months

May 16 (UPI) -- An Arizona animal rescue group said a dog who was presumed dead after going missing from her new home was found to have been living on the loose for 15 months. The Friends for Life Animal Rescue, based in Gilbert, said the small puppy named Lilibeth was fostered by Carly Fife in 2021 before being adopted by a family.
GILBERT, AZ
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Family Handyman

If Birds Peck at Your Windows and Mirrors, This is What it Means

Question: “A cardinal bird is pecking at my window constantly. How do I make it stop?” asks Kay Baker of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Kenn and Kimberly: When a bird starts pecking at a window like that, it has mistaken its reflection for another bird and is trying to drive it away. Some individuals become obsessed with these phantom rivals and may attack them for weeks.
MERCER, PA
UPI News

