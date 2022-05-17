'Kitten' rescued by California woman was a baby fox

May 17 (UPI) -- Police in California said a woman "got quite a surprise" when she discovered the "kitten" she rescued was actually a baby fox.

The Rocklin Police Department said the woman had brought the animal into her home, believing it to be an orphaned or abandoned kitten.

"A Rocklin resident got quite a surprise last week after realizing a tiny 'kitten' she had rescued turned out to be a fox kit," police said in a Facebook post.

The post said "a concerned family member" identified the animal as a fox kit and contacted animal control.

The fox kit was taken to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.