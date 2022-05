BEAVERTON, Ore. — A juvenile has been charged with the murder of Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li who was reported missing last week and found dead. The 13-year-old was last seen at her apartment near SW Murray Blvd. and Scholls Ferry Road and she was reported missing the following day. Her body was found on May 10th in a creek at Westside Linear Park near Southwest Barrows Road and Horizon Boulevard. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.

