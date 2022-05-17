ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Enrollment Activity at Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New student Emma Johnson of Miller Grove, center, receives enrollment and testing instructions from PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Office Manager Dana Smock, left, and Testing Center proctor Kathey Martin. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

97th Paris Junior College Spring Graduation Highlights Student, Faculty Excellence

Photo cutline 1: PJC sophomore Beau Brewer received the 2022 Distinguished Service Award from PJC President Dr. Pamela Anglin and Vice-President Sheila Reese. Paris Junior College celebrated its 97th Spring Commencement with the announcement of the Distinguished Service Award and Teaching Excellence Award. Nearly 475 students applied to graduate and some 250 of those indicated they would participate in the graduation ceremony held at Noyes Stadium on May 13, 2022.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs FFA Chapter Recognizes Members’ Achievements

The Sulphur Springs High School FFA Chapter recently recognized members’ achievements and honors throughout the 2021-2022 school year at the 84th Annual Parent and Member Awards Banquet. The students kicked off the meeting with Chapter President Cash Vititow serving as toastmaster for the occasion. Sentinel Wayne Hinton giving the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Williams Returning To High School As Principal

Sulphur Springs ISD Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams announced in a social media post Saturday afternoon that he will be returning to the high school as principal, pending board approval of the change. Williams had previously served as principal at the high school. In April of 2016, he was approved to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Krodle, Wheat Top Graduates At Cumby High School

Logan Krodle and Matthew Wheat have been named the top honor graduates of Cumby High School Senior Class of 2022. Logan Krodle, son of Brandon and Keri Krodle, earned the distinction of being this year’s valedictorian with a 4.0018 cumulative grade point average. Krodle has been a student at...
CUMBY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Paris, TX
Education
City
Greenville, TX
Lamar County, TX
Education
City
Proctor, TX
County
Lamar County, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Paris, TX
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Some North Texas school districts are moving to 4-day school weeks

TEXAS, USA — Over the last couple of years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, North Texas schools have faced staff shortages, virtual learning and attendance challenges, and canceled extracurricular activities. Now, some North Texas schools have decided to move from the traditional five-day school weeks to four-day weeks for the...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
KSST Radio

Potter, Ricketson Top Ranked Saltillo 8th Graders

Tobin Potter and Shelbi Ricketson are recognized as the top ranked Saltillo 8th graders. Valedictorian Tobin Potter is the son of Dr. T.K. and Karen Potter. He said his favorite subjects in school are math and science. He received Math, Reading and Science Awards and is on the A Honor Roll.
SALTILLO, TX
cbs19.tv

Why gas prices continue to break records

TYLER, Texas — Friday was another record-breaking day for high gas prices with the statewide average in Texas topping out around $4.29 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the highest price average ever recorded for Texas according to a recent report on AAA. The report also ranked the city...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Watchmaking#Miller Grove#Testing Center
WFAA

2,700-foot Texas tunnel to provide 350 million more gallons of water a day

ENNIS, Texas — Many North Texans will soon have access to more water — hundreds of millions more gallons — thanks to a recently finished pipeline. The Tarrant Regional Water District and the city of Dallas Water Utilities gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday after the completion of one of the nation’s largest water supply infrastructure projects finished in Ennis.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas counties dealing with shortage of detention officers

Jails across the state are facing a significant shortage of detention officers. Texas sheriff’s departments are feeling the pressure of labor shortages ever since the start of the COVID-10 pandemic. Both Dallas and Tarrant counties currently have more than 100 openings for detention officers. "To have 129 positions available...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
WFAA

Stolen Plano fire engine found in Dallas, officials say

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — A Plano Fire Department engine that was reportedly stolen from a manufacturers facility has been found in Dallas, officials say. A source told WFAA that Engine 6 from Plano is a brand-new engine that was getting finishing touches at a facility in Balch Springs, just southeast of Dallas.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bell, Blanco, Bosque, Bowie, Burnet, Camp, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Blanco; Bosque; Bowie; Burnet; Camp; Cass; Coryell; Delta; Edwards; Ellis; Falls; Franklin; Freestone; Gillespie; Hamilton; Hays; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Kendall; Kerr; Kimble; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; Llano; Mason; McCulloch; McLennan; Menard; Milam; Mills; Morris; Navarro; Rains; Real; Red River; Robertson; Rockwall; San Saba; Smith; Sutton; Titus; Travis; Upshur; Val Verde; Van Zandt; Williamson; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 258 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BLANCO BOSQUE BOWIE BURNET CAMP CASS CORYELL DELTA EDWARDS ELLIS FALLS FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE HAMILTON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN KENDALL KERR KIMBLE LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MASON MCCULLOCH MCLENNAN MENARD MILAM MILLS MORRIS NAVARRO RAINS REAL RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL SAN SABA SMITH SUTTON TITUS TRAVIS UPSHUR VAL VERDE VAN ZANDT WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Thunderstorms Roam Into North Texas as Heatwaves Ends

A strong cold front will bring an end to the heatwave this weekend across North Texas. The front will move east across the region with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the DFW area. As of Saturday evening, a round of storms is southwest of the DFW Area.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Unemployment In Hopkins County Declines To Pre-COVID Rate In April

Franklin and Hopkins Counties continued to have the lowest unemployment rates in the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. In fact, unemployment in Hopkins County declined in April 2022 to the pre-COVID low of 2.8%, down from a seasonally adjusted rate of 3% in March 2022 and a 3.1% rate unadjusted for seasonal employment, according to the data published May 20, 2022 on Texas Labor Market Information website, for Texas Workforce Commission Labor Market and Career division.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Black rodeo returns for Juneteenth

The 33rd annual Texas Black Invitational Rodeo, presented by the African American Museum, Dallas, will return to the Fair Park Coliseum as a part of the Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m. The rodeo is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. The Texas Black Invitational Rodeo offers up an exciting night as approximately 300 African American cowboys and cowgirls compete for significant cash prizes in bronc and bull riding, calf and steer roping, barrel racing, a Pony Express relay race, and more. Kicking off with the Grand Entry Parade, this fast-paced sporting event provides guests with their first glimpse of the historical contributions that African Americans contributed to the settling of the western United States. The family-friendly event also includes on-field activities for the kids. Tickets start at $10, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at FairParkTix.com. — Becky Mayad.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy