The principal for Amanecer Elementary School was officially appointed after the School Board of Lee County approved the superintendent’s recommendation last week. “I am genuinely humbled by this next opportunity,” Principal Holly Matthews said, adding that although she has been an administrator for more than nine years, this is her first opportunity as a principal. “My husband and I bought a house in North Fort Myers. We drive them (their children) to the East Zone. We truly believe in that section, the educators and community. We continue to put our energy over there because it’s right.”

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO