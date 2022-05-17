ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

1 suspect arrested, another on the run after man is shot and wounded in Benton City

By Cameron Probert
 4 days ago

One person has been arrested and another suspect is on the run following a shooting in Benton City over the weekend.

A man was wounded near the intersection of Seventh Street and Babs Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

One person spotted running from the incident was later arrested, and deputies are continuing to look for the other person.

The name of the man arrested was not released.

Investigators are looking for anyone with home video footage of the area, or who were contacted by someone for a ride in that area early Saturday. Contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.

Comments / 2

Bruce Harris
4d ago

that kind of behavior will continue to get worse until we get some judges on the bench that doesn't cater to criminals and illegal aliens and puts law abiding US citizens FIRST.

Reply(1)
2
