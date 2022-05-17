An extremely simple guide to the biggest races in California's June 7 primary
Here's what you should know about some of the statewide races on the ballot for California's June 7...www.sfgate.com
Here's what you should know about some of the statewide races on the ballot for California's June 7...www.sfgate.com
Vote Red!! This country is counting on us!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 14