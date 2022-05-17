ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An extremely simple guide to the biggest races in California's June 7 primary

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Here's what you should know about some of the statewide races on the ballot for California's June 7...

iheart.com

Bill To Ban California Water Oil Drilling Has Been Killed By Lawmakers

A bill designed to ban oil drilling in California waters has been killed by lawmakers. Legislation to close down operations on offshore oil rigs off the Orange County coast failed to pass in a state Senate committee on Thursday. Senate Bill 953 was originally written to allow the State Lands Commission to terminate offshore oil leases by the end of 2024 if the agency was unable to negotiate buyouts with petroleum companies operating the oil platforms. The legislation focused on three oil leases in state waters adjacent to Orange County specifically, not 23 other oil rigs in federal waters along the rest of California’s coastline.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

California residents can claim a $160 one-time credit

Residents of Long Beach, California could receive a one-time payment of $160. The refund stems from a legal ruling about water access. After a recent legal ruling, Long Beach, California, will have to pay back it’s own water department over $30.8 million. This ruling is also what triggered will be $160 credit for customers. Find additional details about it here.
LONG BEACH, CA
calmatters.org

California’s progressive laws take a tumble in the courts

CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now. As California pushes the envelope with progressive, first-in-the-nation policies, the courts are pushing back. The latest casualty: a controversial law requiring all publicly held companies headquartered in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montanifornia or Calitana?

Recently, two wealthy Californians who moved to the Bozeman area decided that Montana should import California’s problems without bringing any of its great features. CA-121 is a proposed Constitutional Amendment that is modeled on California’s Prop 13, which has been a disaster for California. It benefits rich property owners at the expense of everyone else. […] The post Montanifornia or Calitana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates: California’s 36th State Assembly District

The Primary election is fast approaching. One of the big races for State Assembly includes the redrawn 36th district. This year's candidates include: Eduardo Garcia, Democratic,  California State Assemblymember  Marlon G. Ware, Democratic,  University Professor/DirectorIan M. Weeks,  Republican,  Certified Financial Planner From left to right: Eduardo Garcia, Marlon Ware & Ian Weeks 36th State Assembly The post Meet the Candidates: California’s 36th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA judge rules Calif. law requiring women on boards is unconstitutional

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California's landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards to have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday. The conservative legal group Judicial Watch had challenged the law, claiming it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a gender-based quota. The law was on shaky ground from the get-go with a legislative...
LOS ANGELES, CA
