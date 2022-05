Hard to believe we’re talking record challenging heat in just 2 days when today is cloudy, cool, and damp. Temperatures this morning are actually decent, near 60°. The problem is we’re going to make about no progress temperature-wise today with the clouds in place. We’ll get a little peek of sun just before sunset tonight but it’s too little too late to help our temperatures at all.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO