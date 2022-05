GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man already facing child endangerment charges, is facing more charges after police said he violated the terms of his release by returning to the home. Nicholas Shaplye, 51, denied the allegations to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 outside of court Thursday. According to court documents, a witness heard Shaplye threaten a 13-year-old girl during a video call and was seen shoving an 8-year-old boy with autism. Police said Shaplye was frustrated and threatened to kill the children with a hammer.

