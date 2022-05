The Ray Goodgame Scholarship honors students in the South Lake area who serve as champions for the community. Keira Marie Votave, a senior at East Ridge High School, was honored as the South Lake Chamber of Commerce recipient of the Ray Goodgame Outstanding Student Leader Award and presented with a check in the amount of $1,000 at the May breakfast meeting of the SLCC. The award was presented by Sheri Olson, Board Treasurer of South Lake Chamber of Commerce.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO