Fetterman undergoes procedure days after stroke

UPDATE: Joe Calvello, Director of Communications of Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman released the following statement:

“John Fetterman just completed a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. The procedure began at 3:15pm, John was released at 5:56pm, and he has been given the all-clear that it was successful. He is resting at the hospital and recovering well. John continues to improve every day, and he is still on track for a full recovery.”

BRADDOCK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s campaign announced he’ll be undergoing a procedure to implant a pacemaker, just hours before the polls close for the primary election.

In a statement from Fetterman’s campaign, they said he’s about to undergo a “standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.” This comes four days after Fetterman had suffered a stroke.

The procedure should be short and will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm, according to the statement

Fetterman, who is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, said he was doing well. He’s currently staying at Lancaster General Hospital and will not be attending his primary election party in Pittsburgh.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, spotted the symptoms and got him to the hospital where they were able to spot and remove a clot that put his heart in an A-fib rhythm for too long.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.