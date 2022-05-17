ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing man arrested for child porn possession, more

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following an investigation, a Lansing man was arrested for allegedly possessing material that showed children being sexually abused, as well as using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of 27-year-old Ruben Guillen-Cortez Jr.

The investigation began when MSP was made aware that Guillen-Cortez Jr. was supposedly viewing files
of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Following the search warrant of his residence, Guillen-Cortez Jr. was charged with one count of aggravated possession child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Guillen-Cortez Jr. was arraigned in 56-A District Court on Friday, May 13.

Related
MLive

Group of teenagers wanted in Jackson County assault

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- At least seven teenagers are wanted for assaulting a 16-year-old boy last Sunday, police said. At about 3:50 p.m. May 15, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Pleasant Lake County Park for a reported assault. Witnesses told police that a...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Case dismissed against Jackson man accused of shooting at pedestrians

JACKSON, MI – Charges against a man accused of shooting at two people in Jackson have been dropped after the alleged victims failed to appear for trial. Derek Pussehl, 33, was scheduled to begin a jury trial May 18 before Jackson County Circuit Judge Edward Grant. Pussehl was charged with single felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon.
JACKSON, MI
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#The Michigan State Police#Msp Rrb#Computer Crimes Unit#Icac#Task Force#District Court#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
MLive

Man charged with murder in Washtenaw County shooting

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of slaying another man near an Ypsilanti Township gas station has been charged with murder. Davion Christopher Brooks, 18, was arraigned May 18 on open murder and firearms charges for the shooting death of Laryus Dottery who was killed Saturday, May 14, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

CRIME STOPPERS: Police asking for help in theft cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan police departments are asking the public for help in five cases this week, one theft case, one burglary case, and three people have warrants for arrest. CASE ONE: The Michigan State University Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured below. The man is allegedly connected to the […]
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Shooting Outside Of Michigan High School Graduation Ceremony Leaves 2 Injured

UPDATE: Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the wrist and was released from a hospital, while a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen is in stable condition. Police say the suspects started shooting from a stolen Hyundai and fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz sedan.   (CNN) – Two people were hit by gunfire during a high school graduation ceremony in Michigan Thursday night. A woman and teenage boy are expected to be ok. The Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation for about 60 students in Kentwood at the time. The shots were fired near East...
KENT COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

3 Detroit-area woman accused of stealing $1.6 million from unemployment system

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three women from Detroit are accused of defrauding $1.6 million from Michigan's unemployment benefits system. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit says 47-year-old Antonia Brown of Detroit, 32-year-old Kiannia Mitchel of Romulus and 47-year-old Angela Johnson of Detroit worked together on the scheme. Brown worked as...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

