Tennis

Three Lady Vols earn Southeastern Conference honors

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
Three Lady Vols have earned all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.

Rebeka Mertena, Tenika McGiffin and Elza Tomase all received recognition as the SEC postseason awards were announced.

Mertena and McGriffin earned first-team honors, while Tomase was named to the second team.

Tennessee’s three all-conference selections represent the most in Alison Ojeda’s tenure as head coach. She took the reins of the program before the 2017 season.

Tennessee had three all-SEC selections in 2012.

Mertena received all-SEC honors for the second time in her career. She was a second-team standout last season.

McGriffin eared all-SEC honors for the first time. She was also named SEC women’s tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Tomase, a freshman, was the first UT rookie to make the all-SEC team since Sadie Hammond was named to the squad in 2016.

