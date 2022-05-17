Three Lady Vols earn Southeastern Conference honors
Three Lady Vols have earned all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.
Rebeka Mertena, Tenika McGiffin and Elza Tomase all received recognition as the SEC postseason awards were announced.
Mertena and McGriffin earned first-team honors, while Tomase was named to the second team.
Tennessee’s three all-conference selections represent the most in Alison Ojeda’s tenure as head coach. She took the reins of the program before the 2017 season.
Tennessee had three all-SEC selections in 2012.
Mertena received all-SEC honors for the second time in her career. She was a second-team standout last season.
McGriffin eared all-SEC honors for the first time. She was also named SEC women’s tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Tomase, a freshman, was the first UT rookie to make the all-SEC team since Sadie Hammond was named to the squad in 2016.
