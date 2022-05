The splash pad in the Grayson Sports Park will be open this summer. Most of the elements have been installed, and they’ve even had it running a few times on manual, park manager Grant Harper said during the last regular meeting of the park board. But before they can automate the sequences, they need to get electric installed – something Harper said he was expecting later that same day. Then they need to get fencing installed, both around the splash pad for the safety of children, and around the controls area.

GRAYSON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO