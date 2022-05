Round 2 of the 2022 PGA Championship is officially underway, and the drama -- much like the temperature at Southern Hills -- is beginning to heat up as some of the sport's brightest and best battle it out at the top of the leaderboard. Justin Thomas was at the front of the movers and shakers Friday in Round 2 as he posted a 3-under 67 -- tied for the lowest to par in the morning wave -- to grab the clubhouse lead from 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Thomas played his final 13 holes bogey-free at 2 under as part of his move that now has him at 6 under and solo leader.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO