Jeanetta Ann Hightower, 77, of Pembroke

Funeral services for 50 year-old Richard A. Crow of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services for 56-year-old Joyce “Rejoice” Mohler, of Hopkinsville, will be Friday at 1 pm at the New Covenant of Grace Ministries Church in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Friday at 11:00 at the church. Interment will follow at the Green Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Christian Cremation...
Memorial services for 72 year-old Ronnie S. Baskin will be Saturday, May 21 at 3p.m. at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 1:30p.m. to 3p.m. Saturday at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations.
A shooting on Greenville Road at the intersection of East 1st Street in Hopkinsville damaged to vehicle Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 1 p.m. they were called to the area for a report of shots fired but were unable to locate anyone involved. Just before 3 p.m. someone reported...
Funeral services for 15-year-old Ethan Robert Wright, of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, will be at 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Crow Cemetery in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 10 o'clock until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home. Survivors include:
A Hopkinsville man was charged with choking a woman on Oak Tree Villa Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 23-year-old Demaria Nance applied pressure to a woman’s throat restricting her breathing. The report does not indicate what led to the incident or what was used to apply...
A wreck on Cadiz Road at the intersection with Everett Lane in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 42-year-old Marybeth Briggs of Hopkinsville was crossing US 68 from Everett Lane when she pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 41-year-old Larry Skaggs of Brownsville.
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Open House, called “Check Out Cadiz,” continues Saturday after a warm and inviting Friday — with 13 local businesses participating in the cultivation of clientele. Those involved come from a wide range of needs: Wildcat Chevrolet, Cadiz Dino Lube, Prickly Peach...
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Empire Road sent a woman to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before midnight Katelyn Bledsoe was northbound when she swerved to miss a deer and hit a guardrail. Bledsoe was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees. A man who was reportedly riding on the outside of the vehicle was severely injured and was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
A Louisville man was found with a stolen vehicle on Waddell Circle in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they went to the area after city cameras alerted them to a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Indiana. The truck was reportedly located in a...
A Hopkinsville woman reported a burglary on Bassett Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $1,000 in cash along with various pairs of shoes were taken without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,400. No arrest has been made.
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary after he reportedly took alcohol from a Hopkinsville business Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Michael Evans was seen by Walgreens staff allegedly taking two bottles of Jack Daniels without paying for them. He later entered the store again to reportedly buy an iced tea and was found to have a brand new pair of socks in his pocket along with synthetic drugs.
A man was charged with possession of drugs after a warrant arrest on North Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 37-year-old Billie McRoy was arrested on warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. During the arrest, he was reportedly found to have a plastic bag with a...
Sworn in at the Hopkinsville Police Department back in 2010, Captain Adam Smith has seen a lot of change over the last 12 ½ years — and some of it for the better. During Thursday’s Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club meeting, he was able to relay a true declination of crime in the area over the last 10 years.
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for assaulting a woman Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say on May 3rd 35-year-old Dezeron Brewer was arguing with a woman over doing the dishes when he struck her with a pan and then took her phone and tablet stopping her from calling for help.
With one week left before retirement, the community gathered to celebrate Community and Development Services Director Steve Bourne. Thursday evening, Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch said Bourne took the Planning Commission and turned it into what is now CDS. Lynch presented Bourne with a key to the City. 8th District State...
For the first time in more than two years, Trigg County High School got to pack its sweltering gymnasium for graduation — when, on Friday night, everyone within a five-mile radius swarmed and swallowed up the home of the Wildcats, in honor of the Class of 2022. By evening’s...
Over the last few weeks, more than $17 million of the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies has been spread across 13 eligible counties and their cities, to help accommodate the cost for both some eligible and non-eligible FEMA expenses following the December 10 & 11 tornadoes. During Thursday’s...
