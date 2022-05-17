Jeanetta Ann Hightower, 77, of Pembroke

A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary after he reportedly took alcohol from a Hopkinsville business Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 56-year-old Michael Evans was seen by Walgreens staff allegedly taking two bottles of Jack Daniels without paying for them. He later entered the store again to reportedly buy an iced tea and was found to have a brand new pair of socks in his pocket along with synthetic drugs.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO