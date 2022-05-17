911 lines back for cell phone users in Clifton Forge, Alleghany Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman was caught on camera driving the wrong way on US 29 in Amherst Friday afternoon. According to the Amherst Police Dept. the driver was headed northbound in a southbound lane. "I don't know what her deal was. We pulled up to her,...
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --A man from Greene County is facing charges for an incident that occurred in Barboursville. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Todd Keith Wells of Stanardsville has been arrested for a burglary at the Royal Market. Deputies were called to the scene...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters were called out to battle an overnight blaze in Lynchburg, which ended up destroying a home. Crews responded to the scene on Grady Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, but the Lynchburg Fire Department says there were too many flames for them to go inside the house.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify two men who are connected with trespassing on the land of Evans Realtor and Auction Company. Deputies say it happened at 3988 Greensboro Road in Martinsville. Deputies reported the two men stole a 2016 American Sportsworks BD700 Bulldog ATV […]
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting approximately two miles away from Falling Branch Elementary School in Christiansburg led to a shelter in place Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Public Schools. The shooting occurred at a McDonald’s on Roanoke St, according to the Communications Director of the Town of Christiansburg....
In meeting nineteen-year-old Madison Phillips, you would never guess that her choice of careers is that of a firefighter. She is the first paid full-time female firefighter in the Town of Pulaski. Her winsome smile and quiet demeanor disguise her courageous decision to follow the lead of several of her family members in the dangerous pursuit of helping people in distress.
Update Saturday, 3:27 p.m. Albemarle County Police are on the lookout for Danny J. Wynkoop of Madison, in connection with the shooting incident in a residence of the 2300 block of Thomas Jefferson Parkway. Wynkoop, a 23-year-old white male, whereabouts are unknown. He is wanted on two outstanding warrants, malicious...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg home was deemed a total loss after a fire early Friday morning, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. Lynchburg Emergency Services tells WDBJ7 the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 700 block of Grady Street. We’re told the call...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for murder in the death of his 2-month-old, according to Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller. Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20 of Vinton, was arrested on one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect. He is the child’s father.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Crews have shut down U.S. Route 221 and set up a detour in Carroll County following a Friday morning tractor-trailer crash. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all northbound and southbound lanes are closed on Route 221 near Cavalier Drive and Route 668.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 1900 block of Fort Avenue early Saturday morning. According to Lynchburg Police, the driver of a motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. The motorcycle was the only vehicle within the crash.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – UPDATE, 5/20/22: At approximately 3:28 pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, Albemarle County Police Department responded to multiple reports of a male pointing a long gun at passing vehicles while walking on Richmond Road near Town and Country Lane. When ACPD officers arrived on scene,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff will give an update Friday morning on a death investigation involving an infant. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Saunders Road on reports of an unresponsive 2-month-old. Sheriff Mike Miller told reporters the next day that "despite...
On May 10, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took a residential burglary report from the Woodhaven Drive area of Bedford County. During the investigation, it was determined that the burglary occurred during the daylight hours on April 11. Four African American males forced entry to the house while one was armed and displaying a handgun. Multiple firearms were stolen from the residence during the burglary.
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Jovanni Menjivar, 24, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after Tuesday’s homicide along Richmond Blvd. Danville Police say the Winston-Salem Police Department located the man Friday afternoon and he now faces extradition back to Danville for trial. The Greensboro Police Department aided...
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Louisa County late Thursday. The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump. The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19. There have been no reports of...
Comments / 0