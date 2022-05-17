911 lines back for cell phone users in Clifton Forge, Alleghany Co.

In meeting nineteen-year-old Madison Phillips, you would never guess that her choice of careers is that of a firefighter. She is the first paid full-time female firefighter in the Town of Pulaski. Her winsome smile and quiet demeanor disguise her courageous decision to follow the lead of several of her family members in the dangerous pursuit of helping people in distress.

PULASKI, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO