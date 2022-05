BOSTON — The Celtics are three wins away from the NBA Finals but you never would have known it with the way they came out of the gate in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. The visitors were coming off an ‘embarrassing’ home loss in Game 2 and brought a tremendous sense of urgency out of the gate in front of a raucous TD Garden. Meanwhile, the Celtics looked like they were playing the second half of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on a random Wednesday in the middle of the regular season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO