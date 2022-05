MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. — A Juniata County woman has been charged with creating and carrying a phony COVID-19 vaccination card, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Friday. Amy B. Leister, 55, of Mifflintown, is accused of creating and possessing the card, which bore the insignia of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was made to look like a legitimate vaccination card.

JUNIATA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO