Amanda De Cuys, a blind Coos woman, is force-marched 80 miles up the Oregon Coast to the Alsea Sub-agency of the Coast Indian Reservation at Yachats. Amanda was removed from her daughter, Julia, and common-law husband when he refused to marry her. Over the sharp rocks at Cape Perpetua her feet are cut so badly she leaves a bloody trail. Reaching the Alsea Sub-agency camp, there is no further note of her but it is thought she was among at least 300 Indians who died at the military camp. There is no tombstone to mark her death.

YACHATS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO