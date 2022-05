The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamson man following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Williamson. Deputies arrested Thomas G. Case, 67, of Lake Road in the Town of Williamson for 1 Count of Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree and 1 Count of Harassment in the 2nd Degree. The charges stem from an investigation into a domestic incident where it is alleged that Case had grabbed the female victim from behind and tackled her to the ground remaining on top of her refusing to allow her to get up against her will. It is alleged that the female victim stated to Case multiple times to allow her to get up and that Case was hurting her to which Case ignored and continued to restrain her unlawfully. Case was transported to the Wayne County Jail for CAP arraignment on 05/19/22 at 7:00 am.

WILLIAMSON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO