ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

BBQ and grilling suggestions for warmer months

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kbvG_0fhGUer900

NEW YORK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) urged New Yorkers to follow some basic suggestions to avoid accidents and injuries while firing up their grills. To many, Memorial Day weekend represents the beginning of summer gatherings and events held outdoors.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), an average of 19,700 patients per year (2014 – 2018) went to emergency rooms due to injuries involving grills. Nearly half of the injuries were thermal burns, including burns from both fire and contact with hot objects.

Children under age five account for an average of 39% of contact-type burns per year according to the NFPA. These burns typically occurred when someone bumped into, touched, or fell on the grill, grill parts or hot coals. Grills alone were involved in an average of 8,900 home fires per year, including 3,900 structure fires and 4,900 outdoor fires.

Grilling safety ahead of holiday weekend

Suggestions from the NFPA and FASNY:

  • Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
  • The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
  • Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.
  • Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
  • Never leave your grill unattended.
  • Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

FASNY President John P. Farrell cautions people to keep an eye on their grill, their children, and their surroundings and to never hesitate to call their local fire department in the event of an emergency. For more information regarding grilling and fire safety, visit www.fasny.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Saturday scorcher, but lifeguards not yet on duty at NYC beaches

NEW YORK -- Many New Yorkers will likely try to beat the heat with a trip to the beach on Saturday, but be warned: lifeguards will not be on duty at city beaches this weekend.Meantime, runners in the Brooklyn Half Marathon will finish their 13.1 miles on the boardwalk in Coney Island, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.It might be tempting to take a dip, but this really isn't the week. Lifeguards will not be on duty until Memorial Day weekend.Last night, predicted storms churned up the waters, causing dangerous riptides. Plus, water below 70 degrees can cause hypothermia; the body goes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

How Century 21 was able to make a comeback

Most New Yorkers have a little Century 21 brag — a bit of retail pride that came from finding a high-end piece of clothing or accessory at a steep discount in the now-shuttered Financial District department store. For Denise Filien, a human resources worker for the city Department of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel Maven

7 New Restaurants to check out in Nassau County this Weekend

Long Island is rich, not only in scenic nautical views but in culinary delights as well. With the weekend finally here, now is the perfect time to try some of Long Island's most recently opened restaurants. Whether you're looking for a vibey dinner spot or just a quick place to stop in to grab lunch, this article will walk you through some of the best new spots to try.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Structure Fires#Grills#Fire Protection#Food Drink#Bbq#Fasny#New Yorkers#Nfpa
travelnoire.com

Brooklyn Mom Of Triplets Affirms Children Of Color Through Her Clothing Line

Brooklyn-born and bred Nia Hooper-Mason is no newbie to the fashion scene. The Howard University graduate has over two decades of experience in the fashion industry. She’s worked in corporate fashion for Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, Ferragamo, and the Banana Republic, to name a few. Nia also had her own company as an image stylist and has worked on films such as Just Wright, Next Day Air, Notorious, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fast Casual

Just Salad opens in Harlem, New York

Just Salad, a fast casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, has opened in Harlem, New York, becoming the first fast casual salad chain within the community. The restaurant, located at 56 W. 125th St., marks the company's first location in Northern Manhattan. "We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Herald Community Newspapers

What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Why COVID outbreaks are still a mystery in NYC schools

For many parents and teachers dealing with New York City schools, the last few weeks have felt like déjà vu. Back in December, omicron broke COVID-19 records in classrooms. Its offshoot variants are now driving spread among students and teachers, based on both city data and individual reports from school staff. Yet limited action has been taken to contain the new surge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

MJ Unpacked Brings Its Cannabis Conference for the First Time to NYC

Cannabis brand and retail conference MJ Unpacked concluded its first-ever New York-based event on Friday, even as the Empire State gears up to launch adult-use cannabis sales. "MJ Unpacked's first time in NYC exceeded all expectations, gathering together the best of the best in cannabis and further establishing the show as the most comprehensive and top-tier CPG event in the industry," MJ Unpacked CEO and co-founder George Jage said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Nearly 90% of NY at high COVID risk: CDC

NEW YORK - According to the Centers for Disease Control, 54 of New York's 62 counties, or 87% of the state, are described as currently having ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels. That's another increase from a week ago when 45 counties were said to have high community levels. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2735 East 13th Street in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2735 East 13th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Eran A. Birnbaum and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 16 residences and 7,511 square feet of community facility space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $63,429 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

New York State Offers Guidance to Prevent Heatstroke Ahead of Weekend Warm Up

As temperatures are expected in the high 80s to above 90 degrees this weekend across the state, the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Health and the Office of Children and Family Services are reminding New Yorkers to use extra caution and never leave children, vulnerable adults, or pets alone in a vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Among The Top 15 Filthiest States In America

Well, there is some good news here...at least we're not number one! New York has landed on the top 15 list of the filthiest states in America. According to MoneyWise New York is filthy. If you've ever lived in or visited New York City, this trashy distinction is no surprise. But NYC alone couldn't put us so high on the list, right? The list is more about pollution than the trash that you see in black bags piled on every corner in NYC on garbage collection day. But since NYC has such a huge population, it does cause the entire state to rank higher than if NYC wasn't included.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy