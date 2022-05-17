ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Just Dropped! The Simple Short-Sleeve Top You Can Rock Around the Clock

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is so close, we can almost taste it — and it's high time to get our wardrobe in order for the season! We don't need to have everything ready to roll, but scooping up a couple of basic essentials is a must. We're looking for lightweight tops that are comfy, versatile and durable. You know, pieces we'll reach for in a pinch!

As the search kicks off, we've decided to look for under-the-radar pieces. You could be one of the first shoppers out there to get your hands on this amazing top from Beaully . It's seriously simple, but there are dainty details that make it feel special in comparison to similar options on the market!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cEgM_0fhGTz6x00
Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top Amazon
See it!

Get the Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top has a tunic vibe thanks to the longer hem, but it definitely feels more elegant. It offers a basic crewneck neckline and a slightly curved hem, but the standout feature is clearly the short sleeves. They're layered in a petal style, and the hem is adorned with adorable trim made from crochet lace! That tiny touch takes this top to a new level, right?

You can pick up this blouse in so many different prints at the moment! There are classic animal options, more abstract graphics and timeless florals to choose from. The fabric is lightweight and actually does have some stretch to it, which makes it more comfortable to wear. We hate feeling restricted while rocking tops, especially ones that feature short sleeves. If you have broader shoulders or a larger chest, one shopper recommended going up a size for a better fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dK7K_0fhGTz6x00
Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top Amazon
See it!

Get the Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top is a new release on Amazon , but it's already racking up five-stars reviews — and we have a feeling that it will only garner more! If you like staying ahead of the curve while shopping, this top may be one to scoop now. We can already see how popular it's bound to become once the weather heats up. Dreamy!

See it: Get the Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Backless Summer Dress Is the ‘It Girl’ Piece of the Season

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Beaully and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings
and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable $31 Maxi Dress Makes a Perfect Travel Outfit

Now that the weather is finally warmer, chances are, you're swapping sweaters for breezy tops, ditching boots for comfy sandals, and might even be in need of a new dress for a trip. However, if you're still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy loungewear and sweats, we may have found the perfect solution with this Hount Maxi Dress. More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cute maxi style a perfect rating, complimenting how comfortable it is — even for travel.
TRAVEL
Us Weekly

These Sofia Vergara Jeans With Hundreds of Reviews Are Now Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to jeans, it’s easy to fall into the attitude of, “Yeah, I like these.” Of course you should like your jeans, but why stop there? We firmly believe that everyone should love their jeans. We […]
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32

If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Most Comfortable Flats and Sandals If You’ve Sworn Off High Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After more than two years of pandemic life, our wardrobes have shifted from all-day loungewear to bold statement pieces. As people return to the office, hop back on planes, head out to indoor dinners and catch up on all those postponed weddings, some uncomfortable clothing items have been kicked out of our closets — and that includes blister-inducing heels.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Accessories for Working from Home Like a ProThe Best Online Florists for Last-Minute Mother's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Around The Clock#The Beaully Women
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Experts Say Deleting This One App Will Free Up So Much Storage On Your Phone!

One of the biggest struggles most of us face when it comes to phone usage is maximizing storage space. More often than not, people find themselves with tons of photos and videos they don’t ever want to delete, and they have favorite apps that they’d prefer to be on their phone forever. We totally get it. If we were given three wishes, one would definitely be unlimited phone storage.
CELL PHONES
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

139K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy