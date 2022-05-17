Just Dropped! The Simple Short-Sleeve Top You Can Rock Around the Clock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is so close, we can almost taste it — and it's high time to get our wardrobe in order for the season! We don't need to have everything ready to roll, but scooping up a couple of basic essentials is a must. We're looking for lightweight tops that are comfy, versatile and durable. You know, pieces we'll reach for in a pinch!

As the search kicks off, we've decided to look for under-the-radar pieces. You could be one of the first shoppers out there to get your hands on this amazing top from Beaully . It's seriously simple, but there are dainty details that make it feel special in comparison to similar options on the market!

Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top Amazon

Get the Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.



This top has a tunic vibe thanks to the longer hem, but it definitely feels more elegant. It offers a basic crewneck neckline and a slightly curved hem, but the standout feature is clearly the short sleeves. They're layered in a petal style, and the hem is adorned with adorable trim made from crochet lace! That tiny touch takes this top to a new level, right?

You can pick up this blouse in so many different prints at the moment! There are classic animal options, more abstract graphics and timeless florals to choose from. The fabric is lightweight and actually does have some stretch to it, which makes it more comfortable to wear. We hate feeling restricted while rocking tops, especially ones that feature short sleeves. If you have broader shoulders or a larger chest, one shopper recommended going up a size for a better fit.

Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top Amazon

Get the Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top is a new release on Amazon , but it's already racking up five-stars reviews — and we have a feeling that it will only garner more! If you like staying ahead of the curve while shopping, this top may be one to scoop now. We can already see how popular it's bound to become once the weather heats up. Dreamy!

See it: Get the Beaully Women's Print Petal Short Sleeve Top for $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from Beaully and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !