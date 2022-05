The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) this week announced that the State of Georgia will host the 2022 Southeast U.S.-Canadian Provinces (SEUS-CP) Alliance Conference in Savannah from June 19-21, 2022. This will mark the second time Georgia hosts the event, after founding and hosting the inaugural conference in 2008. SEUS-CP reinforces the importance of the long-standing U.S.-Canadian relationship, and expands commercial opportunities in underdeveloped sectors and markets through new partnerships. Registration is open through June 3, 2022.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO