Life.Style.Live! is all about the laughs, and our very own lifestyle expert Randall Newsome is performing standup tonight for an amazing cause. Gutty’s Comedy Club has been a source of joy in our community over the past few years, but they have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The family-friendly comedy club is now fighting to keep its doors open.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO