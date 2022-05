BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A portion of Hillcrest Drive will be closed beginning May 31 to repair a glitch that occurred with some of the material used in the road’s rehabilitation project last fall, the city of Bartlesville reported. Both lanes of the road will be closed and detours in place for the duration of the project, which is expected to take approximately two to three weeks to complete.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO