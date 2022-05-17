ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ten percent of workers at Indian-owned Mozambique coal mine are on strike

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Over 500 workers at a coal mine in Mozambique owned by a subsidiary of an Indian company have been on strike for a week, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, hurting coal production at a time of peak coal prices.

The striking workers, who make up around 10% of the 5,300-strong workforce at the Moatize mine in central province of Tete, are demanding compensation from Vulcan following its purchase of the mine from Brazilian miner Vale, Vulcan said.

Vale SA said in December it had agreed to sell the mine in a $270 million deal that included a connected railway corridor to Vulcan Minerals, a subsidiary of India’s $18 billion Jindal Group.

“There was no destruction or vandalism of company or private equipment. However, the strike did not follow the legal procedures, because the striking workers did not deliver a prior notice,” Vulcan said in a statement.

The statement did not say what steps the company was taking to resolve the issue and by when it foresees an end to the strike, but said it would respond to workers claims by May 20.

“Vulcan reinforces its objective of guaranteeing the continuity of the coal operation in the country,” it said, but added that it was not yet possible to estimate the extent of financial loss due to the strike.

The $18 billion Jindal Group also operates Chirodzi coal mine in the Tete province of Mozambique.

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Mozambique#Coal Mine#Peak Coal#Moatize#Brazilian#Vale Sa#Vulcan Minerals#Jindal Group#Chirodzi
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Earthquake hits north of Norway's Svalbard, no reports of damage

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck north of the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, though police said there were no reports of any injuries or damage. The quake happened 725 km (450 miles) north of Svalbard at a...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Australia's opposition Labor party poised to topple ruling conservatives

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - The Australian Labor party will topple the ruling conservatives at a national election although it may have to form a minority government, the Australian Broadcasting Corp said on Saturday. Initial vote counts showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition and the Labor opposition losing ground...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

ADNOC announces three new oil discoveries

May 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Thursday announced three oil discoveries including one at Bu Hasa, Abu Dhabi’s biggest onshore field, with a crude oil production capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), the company said on Thursday. The discovery in Bu Hasa includes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

In blow to Biden climate goals, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant

May 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Friday it has permanently shut a nuclear power station in Michigan despite a Biden administration plan to rescue plants like it because they generate electricity virtually free of carbon emissions. Entergy closed the 800-Megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan that had operated...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy