Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA conference finals Game 1s

By Geoff Clark
 2 days ago
SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, does a betting preview for the two NBA playoff conference finals Game 1s slated for Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18.

Bet Slippin’ NBA playoff betting slate Tuesday-Wednesday:

  • Boston Celtics at Miami Heat (Tuesday)
  • Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors (Wednesday)

Bet Slippin’ Tuesday-Wednesday playoff bets:

  • Miami Heat money line (-135)
  • Miami Heat PF Bam Adebayo OVER 15.5 points (-115)
  • Dallas Mavericks +5.5 (-115)

Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Tuesday and Wednesday’s playoff games and NBA betting lines.

Check back throughout the NBA postseason for new episodes.

