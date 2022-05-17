ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The Washington Nationals (12-25) and Miami Marlins (16-19) meet Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET for the middle game of a 3-game series at loanDepot park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Marlins odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Miami leads 4-0.

Washington dropped Monday’s series opener 8-2 and has lost 4 of its last 5 games. The Nationals have scored a total of 4 runs over those losses.

The Marlins have allowed just 7 R across their 4 wins over the Nats in 2022. Miami ranks 7th in MLB with a 3.39 ERA overall.

Nationals at Marlins projected starters

RHP Joan Adon vs. RHP Cody Poteet

Adon (1-6, 7.03 ERA) owns a 1.72 WHIP, 6.5 BB/9 and 8.2 K/9 through 32 IP across 7 starts.

  • Has allowed 3 runs or more in 5 of his 6 starts.
  • Has walked 10 batters over his last 8 2/3 IP.

Poteet (0-0, 0.55 ERA) owns a 0.98 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 through 16 1/3 IP across 8 relief appearances.

  • Tuesday’s contest will mark his 1st start of 2022; he started all 7 of his games pitched last season.
  • Went 4 shutout innings in his last appearance at the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday.
  • Has done well to limit hard contact but has also benefited from a .214 batting average on balls in play.

Nationals at Marlins odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 1:32 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Nationals +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Marlins -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Nationals +1.5 (-145) | Marlins -1.5 (+120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Nationals at Marlins picks and predictions

Prediction

Nationals 5, Marlins 4

This pitching matchup makes for a lot of gray areas, but the tag on the Nationals is perhaps worth partial-unit consideration. TAKE WASHINGTON (+140).

A solid stretch of offensive numbers is not that far back in the Nationals’ rearview mirror.

PASS. Better to chance the outright upset in a game that could break into double-digits in runs and get away one way or the other.

Miami has played in 3 straight Overs, and the Over is 8-2 across the Marlins’ last 10 games at home.

Both offenses rank near the MLB average in runs scored, but both have also shown some growth potential of late. The Fish have hit well at home (.761 OPS) and the Nats have been excellent away from DC (.779 road OPS).

The price on getting this game to 9-plus is solid. BACK THE OVER 8.5 (+100).

Commanders HC Ron Rivera talks stopping Dolphins' offense

The Miami Dolphins’ offense was a problem in 2021. They finished the season averaging the eighth-fewest yards per game (307) and 11th-fewest points per game (20.1). A number of factors led to this result, including a lack of talent, poor coaching and inconsistent performances, so general manager Chris Grier and new head coach Mike McDaniel took it upon themselves to improve on that side of the ball.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks sweep Arizona to end the regular season in style

At the beginning of the week, the thought of Oregon hosting an NCAA regional was a long shot at best. Now with a good showing in the Pac-12 tournament next week, the Ducks have a really good shot at hosting. Oregon ended the regular season with a 5-3 win over No. 25 Arizona and completed the weekend series sweep over the Wildcats. This is the same Wildcat team that defeated No. 2 Oregon Series two games to one last week. With the win, the Ducks are 35-21 overall and finished the conference season with an 18-12 mark. They will be the 4-seed in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

