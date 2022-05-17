Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Nationals (12-25) and Miami Marlins (16-19) meet Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET for the middle game of a 3-game series at loanDepot park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Marlins odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Miami leads 4-0.

Washington dropped Monday’s series opener 8-2 and has lost 4 of its last 5 games. The Nationals have scored a total of 4 runs over those losses.

The Marlins have allowed just 7 R across their 4 wins over the Nats in 2022. Miami ranks 7th in MLB with a 3.39 ERA overall.

Nationals at Marlins projected starters

RHP Joan Adon vs. RHP Cody Poteet

Adon (1-6, 7.03 ERA) owns a 1.72 WHIP, 6.5 BB/9 and 8.2 K/9 through 32 IP across 7 starts.

Has allowed 3 runs or more in 5 of his 6 starts.

Has walked 10 batters over his last 8 2/3 IP.

Poteet (0-0, 0.55 ERA) owns a 0.98 WHIP, 3.9 BB/9 and 7.7 K/9 through 16 1/3 IP across 8 relief appearances.

Tuesday’s contest will mark his 1st start of 2022; he started all 7 of his games pitched last season.

Went 4 shutout innings in his last appearance at the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday.

Has done well to limit hard contact but has also benefited from a .214 batting average on balls in play.

Nationals at Marlins odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated 1:32 p.m. ET.

Money line: Nationals +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Marlins -175 (bet $175 to win $100)

Nationals +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Marlins -175 (bet $175 to win $100) Run line (RL): Nationals +1.5 (-145) | Marlins -1.5 (+120)

Nationals +1.5 (-145) | Marlins -1.5 (+120) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Nationals at Marlins picks and predictions

Prediction

Nationals 5, Marlins 4

This pitching matchup makes for a lot of gray areas, but the tag on the Nationals is perhaps worth partial-unit consideration. TAKE WASHINGTON (+140).

A solid stretch of offensive numbers is not that far back in the Nationals’ rearview mirror.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 6/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS. Better to chance the outright upset in a game that could break into double-digits in runs and get away one way or the other.

Miami has played in 3 straight Overs, and the Over is 8-2 across the Marlins’ last 10 games at home.

Both offenses rank near the MLB average in runs scored, but both have also shown some growth potential of late. The Fish have hit well at home (.761 OPS) and the Nats have been excellent away from DC (.779 road OPS).

The price on getting this game to 9-plus is solid. BACK THE OVER 8.5 (+100).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).