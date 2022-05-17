ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Reveal Wedding ‘Aesthetic’ ‘Stayed Consistent’ Over 6 Yr. Engagement

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MthDv_0fhGRDFr00
Image Credit: Danielle Sabol/The Knot

And they lived happily ever after! Bachelor Nation has been anxiously awaiting for the day JoJo Fletcher walked down the aisle to marry Jordan Rodgers, and the couple have been waiting just as anxiously! After a six year engagement and two postponements due to the pandemic, the couple finally made things official on May 14th in an intimate event with friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

“Our vision for the wedding has stayed pretty consistent over the years,” JoJo told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I have fluctuated a little bit on my style, that’s one thing that over the last couple of years has kind of been touch and go for me, but I will say in terms of our wedding day and the decor and the feeling and the aesthetic, we’ve been pretty solid on that. We had a really good idea of what we wanted going in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaX1A_0fhGRDFr00
JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers celebrate their exclusive invitation suite with The Knot. (Danielle Sabol/The Knot)

“Guys have it really easy, honestly. JoJo kind of took the brunt of the two and a half year delay when it came to the dress,” Jordan added. The bride revealed she “tried so hard” to change her dress over the years, but “kept coming back to the first one.” “I will say to any any future bride, sometimes when you know, you just know! I think fashion changes and evolves, but you just know what feels best on you and it’s a wonderful feeling,” JoJo gushed. She went on to wear a stunning, strapless Ines di Santo gown that featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, a curve-hugging bodice and a tulle mermaid train.

Ahead of their big day, JoJo and Jordan partnered with The Knot, the top destination for all things wedding planning, advice and products, and launched their own, exclusively designed invitation suite. The couple, who first partnered with The Knot to create their wedding registry collection in 2020, teamed up with The Knot again to design their wedding invitations and now they’re shoppable to brides and grooms everywhere! “The Knot made it exceptionally easy for us, not only with the beautiful invitations, but also with the registry, designing our website, all the small details of like signage and menus and things that you would have on your actual wedding day, they helped us with everything,” JoJo revealed. “I could not have handled it myself, and everything turned out beautifully.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ueupw_0fhGRDFr00
JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers celebrate their exclusive invitation suite with The Knot. (Danielle Sabol/The Knot)

The newlywed’s vineyard-inspired Romantic Setting suite features three different illustrations—rustic vineyard, mountain and traditional barn—and can now be customized and purchased exclusively on The Knot Invitations. The suite includes all wedding stationery needs, from invitations (complete with enclosure cards, envelope liners, response cards and stickers), to save-the-date cards, and wedding shower invitations. It also extends to programs, menus, table numbers, guest books, favor gift tags and thank-you cards.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are married! Ex-Bachelorette stars tie the knot after six year courtship in idyllic ceremony at California winery

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers walked down the aisle Saturday in a beautiful destination wedding in California, sharing their special day with family and friends. On Friday, JoJo, 31 and Jordan, 33 looked joyous after practicing their vows at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. The bride-to-be wore a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
Society
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

Scott Just Revealed if Kourtney’s Kids Were at Her Wedding to Travis Amid Fears They’re ‘Losing Their Dad’

Click here to read the full article. Fun in the sun? While Kravis legal wedding, a big question remains: Did Kourtney Kardashian’s kids attend her wedding to Travis Barker? It doesn’t appear so. While Kourtney and Travis got legally married, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, posted their kids on his Instagram on May 15, 2022. The Poosh founder and Scott share three kids together: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. “Just me and my boy,” Scott captioned one of his posts as his kids had fun in a pool. The post came at the same time their mom got legally married...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Rodgers
Person
Jojo Fletcher
Hello Magazine

Keith Urban makes heartbreaking confession about family life

Marriage isn't easy, and Keith Urban is opening up about all the lengths he has gone to throughout his life to maintain and protect his relationship and family with Nicole Kidman. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The two married in 2006, and just...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Invitation#Wedding Dress#Bachelor Nation
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is having herself one amazing Mother's Day. On Sunday, the 22-year-old country singer took to Instagram to share she's expecting baby number 2 -- a boy. "My son. 💙 Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day," she wrote. Alongside the sweet announcement, Barrett shared a video from her ultra sound, giving her followers a closer look at her son.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy