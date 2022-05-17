JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Reveal Wedding ‘Aesthetic’ ‘Stayed Consistent’ Over 6 Yr. Engagement

Image Credit: Danielle Sabol/The Knot

And they lived happily ever after! Bachelor Nation has been anxiously awaiting for the day JoJo Fletcher walked down the aisle to marry Jordan Rodgers, and the couple have been waiting just as anxiously! After a six year engagement and two postponements due to the pandemic, the couple finally made things official on May 14th in an intimate event with friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

“Our vision for the wedding has stayed pretty consistent over the years,” JoJo told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I have fluctuated a little bit on my style, that’s one thing that over the last couple of years has kind of been touch and go for me, but I will say in terms of our wedding day and the decor and the feeling and the aesthetic, we’ve been pretty solid on that. We had a really good idea of what we wanted going in.”

“Guys have it really easy, honestly. JoJo kind of took the brunt of the two and a half year delay when it came to the dress,” Jordan added. The bride revealed she “tried so hard” to change her dress over the years, but “kept coming back to the first one.” “I will say to any any future bride, sometimes when you know, you just know! I think fashion changes and evolves, but you just know what feels best on you and it’s a wonderful feeling,” JoJo gushed. She went on to wear a stunning, strapless Ines di Santo gown that featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, a curve-hugging bodice and a tulle mermaid train.

Ahead of their big day, JoJo and Jordan partnered with The Knot, the top destination for all things wedding planning, advice and products, and launched their own, exclusively designed invitation suite. The couple, who first partnered with The Knot to create their wedding registry collection in 2020, teamed up with The Knot again to design their wedding invitations and now they’re shoppable to brides and grooms everywhere! “The Knot made it exceptionally easy for us, not only with the beautiful invitations, but also with the registry, designing our website, all the small details of like signage and menus and things that you would have on your actual wedding day, they helped us with everything,” JoJo revealed. “I could not have handled it myself, and everything turned out beautifully.”

The newlywed’s vineyard-inspired Romantic Setting suite features three different illustrations—rustic vineyard, mountain and traditional barn—and can now be customized and purchased exclusively on The Knot Invitations. The suite includes all wedding stationery needs, from invitations (complete with enclosure cards, envelope liners, response cards and stickers), to save-the-date cards, and wedding shower invitations. It also extends to programs, menus, table numbers, guest books, favor gift tags and thank-you cards.