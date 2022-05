DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating following the death of a 40-year-old woman who was found in a vacant lot Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 5000 block of Mexicana Road after an unidentified woman was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and the scene, they pronounced the victim dead from homicidal violence, police said.

