Glendale, AZ

2022 Arizona Cardinals' win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals made the playoffs in 2021 for the first time in 6 years after they opened the season as one of the best teams in the NFL. The Cardinals won their first 7 games and were 10-2 but faded down the stretch before finishing with an 11-6 record and losing to the Los Angeles Rams in a Wild Card game. Arizona hopes to build off that playoff appearance and contend for a championship in 2022.

Below, we look at the Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL futures odds – including win total, division, conference and Super Bowl odds at Tipico Sportsbook – with best bet suggestions among our NFL picks and predictions.

Arizona lost LBs Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks as well as WR Christian Kirk in free agency, but ‘Zona re-signed pretty much all its core players from its 2021 success, including TE Zach Ertz and RB James Conner to 3-year contracts. The Cardinals also added LB Nick Vigil and CB Jeff Gladney.

They traded their 1st-round pick (23rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for WR Marquise Brown before drafting TE Trey McBride (2nd round out of Colorado State), DE Cameron Thomas (3rd round, San Diego State) and 6 other players, most of whom will have little impact in 2022.

Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 schedule

WK DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET)

All times ET; *At Mexico City

1 Sept. 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m.

2 Sept. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m.

3 Sept. 25 vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m.

4 Oct. 2 at Carolina Panthers 4:05 p.m.

5 Oct. 9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m.

6 Oct. 16 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m.

7 Oct. 20 (Th) vs. New Orleans Saints 8:15 p.m.

8 Oct. 30 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m.

9 Nov. 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m.

10 Nov. 13 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m.

11 Nov. 21 (M) vs. San Francisco 49ers-* 8:15 p.m.

12 Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m.

13 BYE WEEK

14 Dec. 12 (M) vs. New England Patriots 8:15 p.m.

15 Dec. 18 at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m.

16 Dec. 25 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 p.m.

17 Jan. 1 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m.

18 Jan. 7 or 8 at San Francisco 49ers TBD

Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 win total: Best bet

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday, May 17 at 2:08 p.m. ET.

Over/Under: 9.5 (O: +140 | U: -180)

The Cardinals must weather the first 6 games without star WR DeAndre Hopkins, who is suspended for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance. However, they do get a few favors in that stretch as they will face the Panthers and Seahawks, both of whom are not expected to be very competitive this coming season.

The Cards return most of their 11-win team from a season ago and added WR Brown to upgrade on the departed Kirk. DE J.J. Watt missed half of last season and they have a deeper cornerback room than they did last season.

QB Kyler Murray has improved each season. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, he looked like a legitimate MVP candidate for a stretch of about 5 games in 2020. Plus, he looked like an MVP for half of last season before injuries depleted the defense and the receiver room.

Can the Cardinals match their play when they started 10-2 last season? That might be too much to expect, but they will be closer to that team than to the one that finished the regular season 1-4 down the stretch.

Make yourself some money and TAKE OVER 9.5 WINS (+140).

Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 Super Bowl odds

Odds: +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000)

The Cardinals are tied with the Eagles and Tennessee Titans for the 14th-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +3000. They are between contender and dark horse in terms of odds. The favorites to win the Super Bowl are the Buffalo Bills (+600) and Buccaneers (+700).

At +3000, Arizona has an implied probability of winning the Super Bowl of 3.23% or 30/1 fractional odds.

The Houston Texans have the longest odds at +20000.

The Cardinals looked unstoppable for half of last season, humming on offense and defense. They were legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

They have pretty much the same roster returning and, if they stay healthy, should have a real chance.

With odds like these, BACKING THE CARDINALS (+3000) to win the Super Bowl with the chance to win 30 times your wager is definitely worth some action.

Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 playoff odds

Will Cardinals make the playoffs: Yes -130 | No +110

The Cardinals made the postseason a year ago as the No. 5 seed. The Buccaneers, Rams, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys are the favorites to win their respective divisions. The Cardinals are among teams like the Eagles, 49ers and Vikings as teams who are expected to be in the mix.

Of the possible wild-card teams, the Cardinals have the best QB of the group. Unless Murray’s play declines, he should have the Cardinals in the driver’s seat.

Backing the Cardinals to YES MAKE THE PLAYOFFS (-130) is worth a wager.

Odds to win NFC West Division

  • Los Angeles Rams +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • San Francisco 49ers +175 (bet $100 to win $175)
  • Arizona Cardinals +320 (best $100 to win $320)
  • Seattle Seahawks +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300)

These are extremely appealing odds.

The Cardinals were one game away from winning the NFC West a year ago with Watt and Hopkins missing the second half of the season.

Three of the 4 NFC West teams should be competitive. With the roster the Cardinals are returning, it doesn’t make sense that they have significantly longer odds than both the Rams and the 49ers, which makes backing the CARDINALS TO WIN NFC WEST (+320) an extremely worthwhile play for at least a small wager.

Odds to win NFC

Odds: +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300)

Five teams in the NFC have shorter odds than the Cardinals. Yes, Arizona faltered down the stretch in 2021, but a healthy squad would have been in the mix.

The Bucs (+300), Rams (+425) and Packers (+460) are certainly the most likely to come out of the conference, based on how things look on paper, but as previously mentioned, the Cardinals were nearly unstoppable for over half the season and injuries were the big reason why they faltered.

They return with those players healthy.

If they weather the Hopkins suspension, they will be in the mix and these odds make the potential payout worth some action.

TAKE CARDINALS TO WIN NFC (+1300) with at least a small wager.

Comments / 0

Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
