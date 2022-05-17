ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Police looking for Manhattan cookie destroyer

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly caused a power outage in two businesses in Manhattan, causing thousands of dollars worth of product to be lost.

The RCPD posted photos of the suspect to its Facebook page saying a person wearing gray clothes was responsible for pulling a lever on a breaker box which caused the power to go out for two nearby businesses: Insomnia Cookies and the Kountry Attic. Both places were without power for over 36 hours, resulting in over $10,000 worth of cookie product going to waste.

Police are looking for the suspect in gray. (Photo Courtesy/Riley County Police Department)

If you recognize either person in the pictures provided by the RCPD or have any information related to this ongoing investigation, contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online here .

