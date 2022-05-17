Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Braves (16-20) and the Milwaukee Brewers (23-13) clash Tuesday in the second game of a 3-game series at American Family Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Braves vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: The Brewers took the first game in a 1-0 thriller Monday night to tie the season series 2-2.

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta was dominant with 10 strikeouts and 2 hits allowed over 7 scoreless innings. The Brewers are now 11-4 at home this season. Stud relievers RHP Devin Williams and LHP Josh Hader struck out all 6 batters they faced in the 8th and 9th innings. Neither had pitched for 3 days beforehand, and they could both be available tonight.

The Braves have lost 3 of 4 contests as they have run into some dominant starters. OF Marcell Ozuna has a modest 4-game hit streak with a home run despite the buzzsaws thrown against them. He had 1 of the 2 hits yesterday.

Braves at Brewers projected starters

LHP Tucker Davidson vs. RHP Adrian Houser

Davidson (0-0, 16.88 ERA) makes his 1st start. He has a 2.63 WHIP, 6.8 BB/9 and 6.8 K/9 across 2 2/3 IP.

All 5 runs he has allowed came in one inning during a long-relief appearance against the Washington Nationals April 11.

Is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and an 11.6 K/9 at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Features a 93 mph fastball, slider and curveball.

Houser (3-3, 3.86 ERA) makes his 7th start. He has a 1.42 WHIP, 4.5 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 through 30 1/3 IP.

Allowed 7 ER on 13 H and 5 BB with 9 K over 9 IP in consecutive clunkers against the Cincinnati Reds over his last 2 starts.

Allowed 2 ER on 2 H and 5 BB with 3 K across 3 IP in his lone start against the Braves last season.

Braves at Brewers odds and lines

Money line (ML) : Braves +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Brewers -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

: Braves +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Brewers -130 (bet $130 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Braves +1.5 (-200) | Brewers -1.5 (+160)

: Braves +1.5 (-200) | Brewers -1.5 (+160) Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Braves at Brewers picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 4, Brewers 3

The books are favoring the Brewers here, but this is a trap game. Milwaukee is hitting just .218 against left-handed pitching this season, including 2B Kolten Wong who is hitting just .136 against lefties, and the simple presence of Davidson on the hill could force him out of the lineup to start.

OF Christian Yelich is hitting better against lefties this season, strangely, but he hits 20 points lower against southpaws in his career. 1B Rowdy Tellez is hitting just .227 against lefties. With Houser struggling against the abomination that is the Reds the last 2 starts – LEAN BRAVES (+105) and BRAVES FIRST 5 INNINGS (+130).

The Braves are 9-6 on the run line on the road this season, and they’re going to be fired up after being shut out yesterday. It’s hard to suggest at this price, but I’d consider Braves +1.5 (-200).

That price probably won’t get any better if Wong, Yelich and/or Tellez are out of the lineup against the lefty. It’s an extremely small sample size, but Braves 3B Austin Riley is 3-for-5 in his career against Houser. Consider Riley Over 1.5 total bases (+125). He has 4 hits in the last 3 games.

Both offenses have been lacking the last few games, and we had a 1-0 game Monday. I expect a couple of Brewers regulars to sit out, and this feels like a direct Under hit. Take the UNDER 8.5 (-125).

