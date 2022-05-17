ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Police investigate bomb threat at west Columbia daycare center

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1ldB_0fhGPED000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A bomb threat closed a west Columbia street and led to an evacuation of a daycare center just after noon on Tuesday.

Christian Tabak, public information specialist with Columbia police, reported that police got an initial call about a bomb threat at 12:20 p.m. at the KinderCare daycare center on the 2400 block of Ash Street.

Police evacuated the daycare and took the children and teachers to Broadway Christian Church.

A bomb squad and a bomb-sniffing dog from the University of Missouri Police Department were called in to help, Tabac said.

Tabak says the building was cleared and children were brought back into the daycare just before 2 p.m. Some parents chose to pick up their students while others

At least a half-dozen police cruisers were at the scene.

Police reopened Ash Street at about 1:30 p.m.

"I'm glad they did that. So that makes me feel a whole lot better that they didn't waste their time, and got right on top of it. So, I'm just hoping that it doesn't happen to them anymore," said Keith Hill, who has two kids that attend the daycare.

Hill says he is pleased with the way both the school and the first responders handled the situation.

The fire department told ABC 17 that they originally responded to a fire alarm, but were unable to answer why or how this turned into a bomb threat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing into the threat and there no danger to the community at this time.

The post Police investigate bomb threat at west Columbia daycare center appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Daycare bomb threat suspect arrested in Kansas

Columbia police is reporting that Alexzander Scott Green, 25, of St. Joseph, was arrested in connection with the bomb threat made at the daycare center on the 2400 block of West Ash Street on Tuesday. The post Daycare bomb threat suspect arrested in Kansas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman with a history of violence in the downtown arrested on numerous charges

A Columbia woman is facing five charges related to two separate assaults at restaurants in the downtown. Court records state officers were first called to Café Berlin on N. 10th Street last Friday afternoon for a woman assaulting an employee. Witnesses told police the employee had asked Samantha Albert, 29, to leave after she was spotted messing with some water pitchers. That’s when Albert allegedly struck the woman with a crutch then ran from the scene.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two Jefferson City residents injured in crash in Callaway County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Jefferson City residents were injured in a crash late Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report says 33-year-old Kenneth Shumate was driving northbound on Highway 63, just north of County Road 399, when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Center, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia murder suspect seeks change of venue in trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia murder suspect wants his case moved out of Boone County. An attorney for Curtis Lewis says media coverage of the shooting outside Vibez Lounge in Feb. 2020 will make it hard to get an impartial jury. Police say Lewis shot and killed security guard Tershawn Kitchen in February of 2020 The post Columbia murder suspect seeks change of venue in trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure

Hundreds of people are reported missing every year in Missouri, leaving families devastated and with many unanswered questions. While some missing persons cases are solved quickly giving families answers and closure, some cases turn cold. The post ‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Robert man arrested for Pulaski County burglary

One man is arrested for a burglary in Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 14000 block of St. Robert Outer Road Monday for a report of a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found that items had been stolen and about $1,000 worth...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Daycare Center#Bomb Threat#University Of Missouri#Kindercare#Broadway Christian Church#Abc 17
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Ballwin Man Dies in Canoe Accident

A Ballwin man died in a canoe accident that occurred Sunday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Caleb G. Gage of Ballwin was operating a Lowe canoe too close to a low-head dam at the Howell Island Conservation Area on the Missouri River around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night, causing the vessel to overturn.
BALLWIN, MO
kjluradio.com

Vienna man accused of threatening neighbors with a hatchet

A Maries County man is facing charges for threatening a neighbor with a hatchet. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a home on Highway Y in Vienna on Tuesday evening to investigate a man making threats toward a neighbor. When deputies arrived, they were told by the victim and other witnesses that Lyndell Lewis, 31, had gotten upset that his neighbor’s trash can was in his driveway. The neighbors say they were unsure of how it got there, removed it, and apologized, but Lewis kept acting belligerent. At one point he allegedly armed himself with a hatchet and threatened to kill his neighbors.
VIENNA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc17news.com

Eldon man charged after wreck sends one person to a hospital

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man is facing multiple charges including DWI after a wreck sends one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Drew Danner with DWI - serious physical injury, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
ELDON, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man gets probation for toddler daughter's death

A Miller County man pleads down to a lesser charge related to the death of his young daughter. Mark Mitchell, 53, of Eldon, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. He’d originally been charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death. Mitchell was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
ELDON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy