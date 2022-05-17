ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Police arrest suspect in the fatal shooting of a Stockton school employee and baseball coach

By Victoria Franco
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON, Calif. - A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday in Stockton in connection with the fatal shooting of a Stockton Unified School District employee and high school baseball coach back in February. Antonio Thomasson was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release video of gunfire exchange that left officer wounded

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department released video from officers' body cameras that recorded a shootout with an armed man last fall. That exchange of gunfire left one officer and the armed suspect wounded. "Hey, let me see your hands," one officer is heard saying in the video before...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

San Pablo Police Arrest Two in Connection With Tuesday Shooting

The San Pablo Police Department say an Oakley and a Concord resident were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, San Pablo officers responded to a shooting in front of a home on 22nd Street in San Pablo. Officers found one victim who suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. With the help of our Public Safety cameras, Officers were able to quickly identify the suspect vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

1 killed, 2 arrested following fight near Roseville homeless facility

Authorities in Roseville are continuing to put together the pieces of an ongoing homicide investigation after one man was killed and another has been arrested following an altercation Monday. According to initial reports, Roseville police responded to reports of an altercation at approximately 3 a.m. Monday on the 100 block...
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch man fatally shot alleged robber in self-defense, police said

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An Antioch man allegedly shot and killed a man who attempted to rob him out of self-defense early Friday morning, police said. Police received reports of a shooting around 3:31 a.m. on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way, officials said. Police said they found two men who...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch Police: Man targeted in robbery fatally shoots suspect in self-defense

ANTIOCH – A 37-year-old man is dead after being shot in self-defense by another man who he had allegedly tried to rob at an Antioch apartment complex early Friday morning, police said.Officers responded at 3:31 a.m. to a shooting reported in the 2100 block of Lemontree Way and determined via interviews and evidence at the scene that the 37-year-old had tried to force a 29-year-old man into an apartment in order to rob him, but the younger man had a firearm and shot him in self-defense, according to police.The 37-year-old man returned fire, striking the 29-year-old in the lower body. The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released. The 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.                   Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Antioch Police Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or rgerber@antiochca.gov. 
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Manteca man arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Chenin Carlson

LATHROP, Calif. — Nearly two years after the body of 36-year-old Chenin Carlson was found floating in a Tracy aqueduct, the victim's husband has been arrested for allegedly committing the homicide, officials say. Early Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Carlson, 44, of Manteca. The San Joaquin...
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Husband arrested in death of Manteca woman found in aqueduct

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 death of a Manteca woman whose body was found in an aqueduct. The sheriff’s office said they obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Carlson, the victim’s husband, Friday morning and took him into custody […]
MANTECA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Baseball Coach#Violent Crime#Stockton Unified School#Pulliam Elementary School#Edison High School#Kcra#Gofundme#Ktvu
CBS Sacramento

Husband Of 2020 Slain Manteca Woman Arrested For Murder

MANTECA (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place in December 2020 in which a Manteca woman was found dead in a Tracy canal, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 44-year-old Christopher Carlson was arrested for the murder of his wife, Chenin Carlson, on December 20, 2020. Chenin’s body had been found in the California Aqueduct south of the city of Tracy. An arrest warrant was granted early Friday and detectives went to locate Christopher. He was found in the city of Lathrop and taken into custody without incident. Christopher Carlson has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder. The initial story of Chenin Carlson’s death can be viewed here, in which one of our reporters talks with Mr. Carlson who was not known to be the killer at the time.
MANTECA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 men kidnap, pistol-whip and rob woman in El Cerrito, police said

EL CERRITO, Calif. - El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnaped, pistol-whipped, and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said. The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man kills suspect in self-defense: police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Antioch, police announced in a press release. A 29-year-old resident shot and killed a 37-year-old robbery suspect in self-defense, according to police. Then, the suspect returned fire to hit the victim in the lower body. Police said the robbery suspect died at the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate motive in Oakland restaurant shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 uncovered more details Friday in the police investigation into a deadly shooting at the Lucky Three Seven Filipino restaurant in Oakland. The victim was the co-owner of the restaurant, Jun Anabo. “Officers responded to a shotspotter call. Found the victim out on the street, and sadly he succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Special Education
KTVU FOX 2

DA declines to charge woman after boyfriend shot to death in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney declined to charge a woman arrested on suspicion of killing her boyfriend. The DA said prosecutors were not charging Jennifer Garrison, 41, "after careful review of the evidence." According to the Mercury News, Garrison had been arguing with her boyfriend,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

74-year-old woman kills man in apparent self-defense, Oakley police say

OAKLEY, Calif. - Police in Oakley are saying that a deadly shooting of a 51-year-old man looks like it was in self-defense. Sgt. Brian Foreman told KTVU that a 74-year-old woman had a restraining order against the man, who was found Friday about 12:30 a.m. in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of West Cypress Road. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
EL CERRITO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Attempted Robbery in Antioch Leads to One Dead, Another Wounded

The Antioch Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man wounded and another dead in the City of Antioch. According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred sometime around 3:00 am Friday where a male was approached by a subject outside his home on Lemontree. The two went inside when a shootout occurred after an argument. They both fired at one another leaving one dead and another with a gunshot wound to the leg.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

DA: Modesto man convicted of killing woman, her 3 girls after crashing into home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 49-year-old Modesto man was convicted of multiple counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter for the deaths of four people including three children, the office of Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced Friday.  After a seven-day trial, a jury convicted Felix Ferdin of four counts each of second-degree murder and […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in El Cerrito home invasion

EL CERRITO – Police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with a home invasion and shooting in El Cerrito on Wednesday morning.Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of King Drive. According to the victim, three people who were armed forced their way into the house and one suspect fired a round from a handgun.Police said the victim then accessed a weapon and the suspects left the home.As officers arrived, one of the suspects drove away from the scene in what was described as a "high rate of...
EL CERRITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy