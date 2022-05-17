East Madison cooking oil fire causes $15K in damage, displaces 3

MADISON, Wis. — Unattended cooking oil is to blame for a fire on Madison’s east side that displaced three people Monday night, the city’s fire department said.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Vernon Avenue. In a news release , the Madison Fire Department said an occupant called 911 and tried to put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the open apartment door and found the cause of the fire. Crews ventilated and overhauled the kitchen area to make the fire did not spread.

The fire, which caused roughly $15,000 in damage, displaced two adults and an infant. No injuries were reported.

