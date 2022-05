Peddler's Village has announced two new shops will be opening this summer that you're going to love. Make sure to put them on your summer bucket list. It's all about the wizards and witches of folklore, myth, and literature at The Cloak and Wand. It's a fantasy store featuring a potion bar...how cool is that? You can order specially brewed custom "potions." This place will be great for your Instagram. Lol.

LAHASKA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO