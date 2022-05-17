ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

One Person Killed in Twin Cities Area Rollover Crash

By Luke Lonien
 2 days ago
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities area man was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle was traveling west on Highway 36 in Roseville and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
