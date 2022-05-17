ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Black Knight Inc.’s Empower Loan Origination Platform Now Integrated with DocMagic

By christopher-simmons
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of loan document generation, compliance support and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced an integration with Empower, Black Knight’s loan origination system (LOS), to help automate the DocMagic document generation process for lenders and provide access to additional DocMagic...

PROGRESS in Lending Names DocMagic Director of Client Services to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Fintech List

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its director of client services, Lori Johnson, has been recognized by PROGRESS in Lending Association as a leading female technology professional in the mortgage industry. Now...
TORRANCE, CA
Newport’s OC Community Foundation Helps Raise $150K to Support Disabled Residents

On May 11 the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation hosted Empowering Possibilities, a collaborative online Giving Day to support 13 local nonprofits that provide support services to people with disabilities in Orange County. OCCF announced that 371 donors contributed $150,906 to participating nonprofits to support their vital missions on behalf of one of Orange County’s most vulnerable populations.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Landauer: We Can’t Wait to Fix the Direct Care Crisis

I rarely use words like “crisis” when talking about California’s regional center system of community care, which provides vital services and supports to more than 360,000 people with developmental disabilities – more than 23,000 of them in Orange County. Throughout my career, I’ve been proud of how our service providers, advocates and professionals have not just coped but innovated in the face of budget crises and chronic underfunding by the State of California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Torrance, CA
Torrance, CA
The Great Park Reboot: Will Residents Get A Voice This Time?

Irvine residents living in the Great Park are demanding a seat at the decision-making table, and want a say on what’s being built at the park largely financed on their property tax bills. The Great Park was originally pitched as the shining jewel of Orange County, a West Coast...
IRVINE, CA
Capo Unified Presents Trustees with Sample Ballot Measure for Potential Dana Hills Bond

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
Falling Short: Capo Unified Contends with Lack of Adequate Funding

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Joe Stapleton Sets Newport Beach City Council Fundraising Record

Joe Stapleton’s campaign for City Council Member for District 1 has announced that $240,000 has been raised to date from nearly 500 donors. According to information from Stapleton’s campaign, that is a fundraising record and surpassing Councilman Duffield’s 2014 mark of $217,431. With six months to go...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OC Fair Feels Echoes of Anaheim FBI Corruption Probe

The FBI corruption probe into an exclusive “cabal” of powerful people who allegedly control Anaheim from behind the scenes has also put a spotlight on the relationships between board members on the OC Fairgrounds, of all places. As it turns out, a seatholder on the fairgrounds’ Governor-appointed Board...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, May 19, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Patchy drizzle after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Seal Beach Police to participate in 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run

The Seal Beach Police Department will be participating in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Friday, June 10, 2022. For 36 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has been the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500 officers in Southern California championing acceptance and inclusion. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is represented in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces and 46 nations with 97,000 officers around the world, raising more than half a billion dollars since its inception in 1981. The Law Enforcement Torch Run in Southern California is one of the leading programs in the world, raising $1.54 million in 2019 with participants representing 200 law enforcement agencies.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Triton Report: Sech, Phillips Swim at State Finals, Track Advances Four to Masters

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana Jr to Receive Prestigious Robert G. McGruber Award From Nation’s Top News Editors for Diversity Leadership

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana Jr will be recognized this week by the nation’s top news editors for his leadership in training and hiring diverse news leaders. “Your unselfish contributions as an investigative reporter, editor, mentor, lecturer and now as editor and publisher of the Voice of Orange County stand out as a journalist who has worked to elevate others and serve his community. You were nominated by your staff, in itself a heartfelt recognition.” said News Leaders Association President Manny Garcia, who serves as the Executive Editor of the Austin American Statesman newspaper, in announcing the Robert G McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Being brave in a world of fear

2 Timothy 1:7 for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. It has been horrible! The news and social media are lit-up with images, stories, and the tragedy of more mass-shootings. One in Buffalo, New York. Shoppers were out picking up groceries for the week at the Tops market. One older woman was picking up food for her church, and an angry 18-year-old young man took her life along with 9 others. The New York Times is reporting the killing spree was racially motivated. That was Saturday. The very next day another shooter, this time in Orange County, California, went into a church, according to the Los Angeles Times and as he started shooting, a doctor did all he could to subdue the assailant. The doctor lost his life. Many others were injured. Now take in the war in Ukraine, the lingering possibilities of another variant COVID-type virus, the slap of reality as gas costs more, food costs more, out to eat costs more, services like housecleaning, yard maintenance, and almost everything costs more. Now add the anger of people out and about. I saw a woman lose it in the grocery store because someone got in her way as she was coming down the aisle. The guy behind me was honking up a storm because I had stopped for a pedestrian, who had the right of way. In all this, fear can creep in and make us shy away or disengage. Yet our world needs people to step up and be brave in a world of fear.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Newport Beach City Council Meeting Agenda for May 24

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, May 24. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68240/72. A special joint meeting of the City Council and Finance Committee will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the proposed annual...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

