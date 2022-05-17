ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Day having slow turnout of voters, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While early voting turnout was high, Election Day has been a different story.

Updated numbers from the Wake County election board show nearly 45,000 people voted early. They don’t have official numbers for Election Day, but the board said turnout has been low, as of early Tuesday afternoon. They’re expecting that to pick up in the evening as people leave work, though.

Planning to vote? Can’t find your polling place? We can help

We heard from voters that they’re surprised by how quickly they were able to get in and out today.

“It only took me a few minutes,” Tom D’Andrea said, a NC voter who cast his vote early Tuesday. “Very surprised how light it is early in the morning. Usually, this is the busy time.”

Others agreed and said they expected early crowds.

“I think everybody was expecting it to be crowded early, so I think maybe later on, it’ll be more crowded,” voter Elizabeth Lewis said.

The state election board tells CBS 17 that things have been running smoothly for the most part, but it is investigating possible delayed openings at polling places in Gates, Warren and Wilson counties.

