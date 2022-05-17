Man accused of killing 10 in Buffalo caught after threatening suicide, DA says

A vehicle complaint on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony led to the arrest of a Lakewood man on several charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 10:45 PM Friday and found that 39-year-old Joshua Anderson allegedly recklessly endangered multiple individuals by driving recklessly and intentionally backing his vehicle into another vehicle multiple times, causing vehicle and property damage. Deputies say further investigation found that Anderson was intoxicated. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment of property, DWI, reckless driving, unsafe backing, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely.

LAKEWOOD, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO