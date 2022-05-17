ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of killing 10 in Buffalo caught after threatening suicide, DA says

By OLIVIA DANCE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV) The arrest of the man suspected of shooting and killing ten people at a Buffalo Tops supermarket has led some to question how and why he was captured alive. WUTV's Olivia Dance sat down with John Flynn, the Erie County District Attorney, who helped explain the...

