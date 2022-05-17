Man accused of killing 10 in Buffalo caught after threatening suicide, DA says
By OLIVIA DANCE
WTGS
4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV) The arrest of the man suspected of shooting and killing ten people at a Buffalo Tops supermarket has led some to question how and why he was captured alive. WUTV's Olivia Dance sat down with John Flynn, the Erie County District Attorney, who helped explain the...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a downtown shooting that happened early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police. Two Buffalo residents, 23-year-old Kyle Mickens and 24-year-old Dalton Edge Jr., face charges that include attempted murder, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
BUFFALO N.Y. (WSTM) — The 180-page document posted by the suspected Buffalo mass shooter is a chilling outline of his alleged detailed plan, his motives, and it is now part of the evidence prosecutors will use against him in court on Thursday morning. The suspected shooter is Peyton Gendron,...
The suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, set up a chatroom on Discord just before he shot and killed 10 people, according to an invitation for the room reviewed by The Washington Post.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man was shot overnight Saturday on Selye Terrace near Pierpont Street in Rochester. Upon their arrival they located the victim laying in a front yard at around 2:45 a.m. Officers say the victim had been shot in his upper body. AMR took the victim to […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an early Saturday morning shooting outside a restaurant on Pearl Street. Buffalo Police said officers responded to a call just after 2 a.m., on Pearl Street, near W. Chippewa Street. The shooting occurred outside Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, and BPD has ordered the immediate closure of […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last Saturday Taisiah Stewart, 20, walked to Tops on Jefferson Avenue to visit his friend who is a cashier there. Minutes later he found himself running for his life. Stewart went back to the scene to share his story with 7 News' Michael Schwartz on...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the guilty verdict for a Buffalo man in a domestic violence case for breaking into the home of a victim under an order of protection to assault the victim and her child. Netza Medina, 42, was found...
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A driver in Niagara Falls has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after driving into an apartment building late Thursday night. According to officials, at 11:25 p.m. a 41-year-old man hit several parked cars in the parking lot of an apartment building on St. John Parkway. He then drove through the wall of an apartment killing a resident inside.
BUFFALO,NY (WENY)-- On Saturday, May 14th, a Broome County man opened fire in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 and wounding three others, almost all of them Black. While the mass murder was committed on Saturday May 14th, that was not the day...
A vehicle complaint on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony led to the arrest of a Lakewood man on several charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 10:45 PM Friday and found that 39-year-old Joshua Anderson allegedly recklessly endangered multiple individuals by driving recklessly and intentionally backing his vehicle into another vehicle multiple times, causing vehicle and property damage. Deputies say further investigation found that Anderson was intoxicated. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment of property, DWI, reckless driving, unsafe backing, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely.
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Hamburg man pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge for injuring a puppy. Kyle Ribarich pleaded guilty to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, a misdemeanor. On Nov. 13, Ribarich was accused of intentionally throwing a 4-month-old Rottweiler puppy that was under his care to the ground multiple […]
