SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Financial Women of San Francisco (FWSF), an organization dedicated to advancing the careers of women for over 60 years, names seventeen students from Bay Area colleges and universities as its 2022 scholarship recipients. FWSF has awarded over $3 million in scholarships over the past 35 years to more than 325 Bay Area women.

