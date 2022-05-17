Pitt coach Jeff Capel adds former Marquette guard Greg Elliott to roster

Marquette’s Greg Elliott drives to the basket against Villanova’s Collin Gillespie during the first half Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. Elliott is transferring to Pitt.

Pitt men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel continued to make use of the NCAA transfer portal, securing a commitment Tuesday from former Marquette guard Greg Elliott.

Elliott, 6-foot-3, has played four seasons at Marquette, appearing in 114 games with 11 starts. He could compensate for the loss of Ithiel Horton to the transfer portal, especially when he sets up beyond the 3-point arc. Elliott averaged seven points, two rebounds and 16.8 minutes last season while shooting 38.6% (34 of 88) from 3-point range. For his career, Elliott is a 40.9% 3-point shooter (94 of 230) with a high of 45.5% (30 of 66) during the 2020-21 season.

He also is a good foul shooter, with a 81.9% career rate (136 of 166) after recording a career-high 88.7% (47 of 53) last season.

During his junior season at Marquette, he helped the Golden Eagles (19-13, 11-8) reach the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to North Carolina, 95-63. Elliott played 11 minutes in that game and did not score. Previously, he scored 22, 18 and 25 points in games against UCLA, Xavier and DePaul.

Elliott is one of four transfers to commit to Pitt this offseason, joining Nelly Cummings of Colgate and Blake Hinson of Iowa State. Capel also has received commitments from three big men: junior college transfer Fede Federiko, a 6-foot-11 forward who had originally committed to West Virginia, and twins Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham.

Pitt lost seven scholarship players to the portal since the end of the season, plus forward Mouhamadou Gueye, who exhausted his eligibility.